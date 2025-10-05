Calm returns to AJK after accord

• Govt says plan chalked out to enforce JKJAAC agreement; joint committee to oversee implementation, review perks

• Ex-PM says public interest demands resolved immediately, ‘plan of action’ drawn up for others

ISLAMABAD/MUZAFFARABAD: The federal government said on Saturday it chalked up a plan of action to address the demands of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), as it claimed to have settled amicably the misgivings that had led to violent protests in Kashmir over the past few days.

At least 10 had been killed while scores were injured in clashes between the law enforcers and the protesters that lasted for days.

The committee formed by the prime minister to negotiate with protesters had reached a settlement with the JKJAAC early Saturday morning, resulting in a comprehensive agreement signed in Muzaffarabad after several rounds of discussion.

A monitoring and implementation committee, comprising federal ministers Amir Muqam and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and two nominees from the AJK government and the JKJAAC each, will oversee the enforcement of the agreement. The committee will also review existing perks and privileges of the judiciary, government officials, and ministers to rationalise them in light of financial constraints.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the success of the negotiations, terming the agreement “a great achievement for Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Conspiracies and rumours have finally come to an end, and all matters have been resolved amicably, Alham­dulillah,” he said while appreciating the negotiating team.

Mr Sharif also thanked the JKJAAC leadership for their constructive role and congratulated the people of AJK on the restoration of peace.

Govt claims ‘victory’

In a televised statement, the government team announced that the settlement was a victory for the people of Pakistan and AJK. Head of the committee, ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf, said that the situation in AJK was disturbing, but no one could create a rift between the people of Pakistan and AJK.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam said that the agreement would be implemented soon. There will be two monthly meetings to review the implementation of this agreement, he said.

According to the agreement, FIRs shall be registered under the relevant sections of the ATC on incidents of violence and vandalism resulting in the deaths of personnel belonging to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and protesters, and a judicial commission shall be appointed where required.

Contents of agreement

In Kohala, encamped protesters started dispersing after the JKJAAC leaders informed them about the successful accord that covered a wide range of political, economic and administrative matters.

Persons killed in the incidents of October 1-2 shall be compensated with monetary benefits equivalent to the LEAs. Gunshot injuries will be compensated at the rate of Rs1 million per injured person, and government jobs shall be granted to a family member of the deceased within 20 days.

On the contentious issue of 12 refugee seats in Pakistan, it was agreed that a high-powered committee, comprising two legal experts each from the federal and AJK governments and the JKJAAC, will deliberate on it. Till the submission of its final report, the perks under the existing arrangements to the MLAs from refugee constituencies will remain suspended.

The cabinet size would also be reduced to 20 members and departments with a similar scope of work would be merged. Similarly, the Ehtesab Bureau Act will be aligned with the NAB laws of Pakistan, as per the agreement.

The AJK government shall issue funds for the implementation of the health card scheme within 15 days, and MRI and CT scan machines shall be provided, phase-wise, to each district through federal funding. The federal government will also provide Rs10 billion for the improvement of the electricity system in AJK.

Two additional Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education shall be established for Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions, and all three AJK boards will be linked with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad, within a month.

The possession of lands held by extended families of Mirpur district under the Mangla Dam raising project shall be regularised within 30 days. The Local Government Act will be brought into conformity with the spirit of the original 1990 Act and in accordance with apex court judgements within 90 days.

The federal government shall carry out feasibility studies for the construction of two tunnels at Kahori/Kamsar (3.7 km) and Chaplani (0.6 km) on the Neelum Valley Road, to be prioritised under the Saudi Development Fund’s PC-1 dated Dec 6, 2022.

By Saturday afternoon, mobile companies had restored phone and internet services after six days. However, due to the prolonged communication blackout, many residents remained unaware of the accord and several markets in Muzaffarabad stayed closed.

JKJAAC announces end of lockdown

Announcing the suspension of the six-day lockdown, JKJAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir told reporters, “Since the federal negotiating committee has wholeheartedly accepted all our concerns, we announce the end of the lockdown. However, in view of the killings, we will observe three days of mourning without any slogans or celebrations.”

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025