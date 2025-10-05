E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Ayaz Sadiq assumes role of acting president, hails AJK deal

Bakhtawar Mian Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has assumed the responsibilities of acting president in the absence of both the president and the Senate chairman.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, Mr Sadiq will perform the functions of the acting president under Article 49(2) of the Cons­titution. He will continue to discharge these responsibilities until the president and Senate chairman return to the country.

After taking charge, Mr Sadiq welcomed the successful negotiations between the government’s negotiation committee and the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee in AJK.

He described the agreement between the two sides as a positive and constructive development, stressing that the restoration of peace and normalcy in the region was a matter of great satisfaction.

Mr Sadiq said that with the successful negotiations, all baseless rumours and conspiracies against Pakis­tan had been laid to rest.

He commended both the government’s negotiation team and the committee for their responsible and result-oriented approach.

The acting president reiterated that public welfare and peace remain the government’s top priority. He urged all stakeholders to focus on unity and national development rat­her than giving attention to unfounded rumours.

“Pakistan and Kashmir are inseparable. The protection of the rights of the Kashmiri people will always remain our foremost priority,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

