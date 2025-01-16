Speaker Ayaz Sadiq rebukes PTI for ‘disrupting’ NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday reprimanded the opposition lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for trying to disrupt the proceedings through noisy protests and frequently pointing out quorum as the house passed a motion expressing its gratitude to the president for last year’s address to a joint sitting of parliament.

While expressing his annoyance over PTI MNAs’ insistence to get the floor for speeches on points of order during Ques­tion Hour and later pointing out of lack of quorum by Yousuf Khan, the speaker said the opposition was “preoccupied with political matters, neglecting the pressing issues of the public,” declaring that he would run the house proceedings strictly in accordance with rules and regulations and would not succumb to any pressure.

The rebuke from the speaker, who is facilitating the talks between the government and the PTI, came a day before the two sides are set to hold the third round of negotiations after almost two-week hiatus amid complete lack of trust between the two sides.

Addressing PTI’s chief whip Aamir Dogar, the speaker said it had been decided in a meeting that the opposition would not point out quorum or deliver speeches on points of order during the Question Hour and the private member’s day, but regretted that it was not adhering to the agreement.

Asks opposition to refrain from pointing out quorum during Question Hour

He said PTI MNA Hameed Hussain sought the floor to raise the issue regarding the law and order situation in Kurram, but instead of speaking on the matter, he preferred walkout from the assembly.

The speaker underscored that addressing public concerns should remain the primary focus of parliamentary discussions.

“We are elected by the people to solve their problems, and this responsibility should not be taken lightly,” he remarked, alleging that the PTI seemed not interested in discussions on the public issues.

He urged the opposition members to refrain from protests and disruptions during the Question Hour, terming it a crucial segment of parliamentary proceedings where ministers were held accountable for addressing key public issues.

He said the ministers and senior ministry officials had been repeatedly warned to ensure their presence and respond to members’ questions, adding that the opposition’s protests and disruptions proved counterproductive to the nation’s interests, urging all members to approach public issues with seriousness and ensure that parliamentary proceedings were constructive and meaningful.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also expressed his displeasure over the opposition’s noisy protest, calling it “inappropriate and detrimental to the decorum of the house”.

At the outset of the sitting, as soon as the speaker announced beginning of the Question Hour, Mr Dogar sought the floor to speak on some matter. When the speaker refused and started giving floor to other members to raise questions, the PTI lawmakers carrying placards started raising slogans and desk-thumping forcing the treasury members and the ministers to use headphones to avoid distraction.

Later, the PTI members staged a walkout from the house leaving behind a couple of MNAs to point out lack of quorum. However, after the headcount, the speaker declared the house in order, stating that 112 members were present against the 84 members required to complete quorum in the 336-member house.

Unlike the previous two sittings when the PTI lawmakers boycotted the remaining proceedings of the house after the walkout, the members returned to the house to participate in the proceedings.

Since the start of the new session of the assembly on Jan 13, the PTI members have been boycotting the proceedings to press the government for constitution of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and Nov 26 violence.

Later, the National Assembly passed a motion moved by the law minister “expressing its deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both houses assembled together on April 18, 2024” with a majority vote as the opposition members opposed it.

Presenting the motion, Mr Tarar praised President Zaradri for his role in strengthening democracy and parliament. However, PTI members Aamir Dogar and Umair Niazi moved amendments to the motion, criticising the president over his silence over the alleged political victimisation of the opposition and for endorsing the controversial legislations, including the 26th amendment.

Mr Dogar said the president during his yearly address to parliament had talked about reconciliation but he did not take any practical steps in this direction.

The amendment, however, was rejected by the treasury members through a voice vote.

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2025