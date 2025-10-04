What does the agreement signed between Centre, AJK committee entail?

Agreement includes Rs10bn for improving AJK's electricity system; two more educational boards, feasibility studies for two tunnels and water supply scheme.

The federal government on Saturday signed an agreement with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to end the tense situation prevailing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) over the past few days.

Talks between the JAAC, the AJK government and the Centre over a 38-point charter of demands were progressing but broke down last week after the JAAC pressed for the abolition of elite privileges and 12 seats reserved for Pakistan-based refugees from India-held Kashmir.

What started as a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike descended into violence when rival groups staged protests, and protesters and law enforcers clashed, leaving at least 10 people dead and scores critically injured. After two rounds of talks, the stakeholders finally sealed an agreement earlier today to end the ongoing unrest.

Here is what it entails:

FIRs for incidents resulting in LEA, protester deaths

First information reports (FIRs) will be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act on the “incidents of violence and vandalism resulting into deaths of personnel belonging to LEAs (law enforcement agencies) and protesters”, with a judicial commission appointed where required.

“Persons killed in the incidents of October 1 and 2, 2025 shall be compensated with monetary benefits equivalent to LEAs,” the agreement read, adding that those with gunshot injuries will be given Rs1 million in compensation while a government job will be granted to one of the family members of each dead person within 20 days.

An additional point detailed that for registering FIRs in the incidents of Banjosa (Sept 21), Muzaffarabad (Sept 30 and Oct 1), Plock (Oct 1), Dhirkot (Oct 1), Mirpur (Oct 2) and Rian Kotli (Oct 1), the matters shall be referred to the judicial commission comprising a high court judge.

An additional point stated that Kashmiri protesters arrested during various incidents in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Oct 2 and 3 would be released.

Educational boards, reduced cabinet size, dept mergers

Regarding education, it was decided that two additional intermediate and secondary educational boards (ISEBs) shall be notified for Muzaffarabad and Poonch Divisions, with all three ISEBs of AJK linked with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education within 30 days.

Admissions to educational institutions will be given on “open merit”, another point stated.

The agreement also announced that the AJK government will issue funds for the implementation of a health card within 15 days. Further, MRI and CT Scan machines will be provided in each AJK district through funding from the federal government in a phase-wise manner.

The pact detailed that the size of the AJK cabinet shall be reduced to 20 ministers/advisers, and the number of administrative secretaries shall not be more than 20 at any given time. “Mergers like the departments of Civil Defence with SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) will be carried out for this purpose.”

The Ehtesab Bureau and the Anti-Corruption Establishment shall be merged as well, with AJK’s Ehtesab Bureau Act to be brought in accordance with the National Accountability Bureau’s laws.

Rs10bn for improving AJK’s electricity system

The Centre also pledged to provide Rs10 billion for the improvement of Azad Kashmir’s electricity system.

The federal government agreed to carry out a feasibility study for the construction of two tunnels at Kahori/Kamser (3.7 kilometres) and Chaplani (0.6km) of Neelum Valley Road and the “project shall be prioritised as per PC 1 dated Dec 6, 2022 under Saudi Development Fund”.

“The possession of lands with extended families of Mirpur district in case of Mangla Dam Raising Project shall be regularised in 30 days,” it added.

The sides also agreed on the implementation of the 2019 high court decision regarding hydel projects and a feasibility study for the provision of a greater water supply scheme in 10 districts during the current fiscal year.

A review of the transport policy in light of a high court decision will also be carried out, “with special reference” for the use of 1300cc cars.

The pact also envisaged the formation of a high-powered committee comprising legal and constitutional experts to deliberate “on the issue of members of AJK Assembly other than AJK constituencies”. The body will comprise two legal experts each from the Centre, the AJK government and the JAAC.

“Till the submission of final report of the committee, the provisions/concessions/allocation of funds/status of ministries under the existing arrangements will be held in abeyance,” it added.

“The Local Government Act in its current shape shall be brought in conformity with the spirit of the original Local Govt. Act of 1990 and in accordance with the judgments on the subject by apex courts in 90 days.”

Some healthcare, water supply facilities under ADP

As per the “additional points” listed, funds for an operation theatre and nurseries at all tehsil headquarter hospitals, as well as for the construction of bridges at Gulpur and Rehman (Kotli) will be provided from the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The agreement also proposed a water supply scheme and transmission line for the Kashmir colony in Dadyal, funded by the ADP. It pledged the grant of proprietary rights to refugees of Dadyal’s Mendor colony.

“Taxes on transfer of property shall be brought at par with Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within three months,” it said.

The pact further stated: “Reduction of advance tax on the analogy of Gilgit-Baltistan and Fata (esrtwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas).”

Meanwhile, a timeframe for an international airport at Mirpur will be announced within the current financial year after consultation and deliberations by the appropriate authority and the federal government.

Monitoring committee to define timelines for implementing decisions

In order to oversee and implement the agreement, a Monitoring and Implementation Committee comprising representatives from the federal government, its AJK counterpart and the JAAC will be notified, the document said.

Besides Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam from the federal government, the panel will also include two nominated representatives from the AJK administration and two members of the JAAC.

The committee will be responsible for dispute resolution, will formulate rules and regulations of the working methodology and define timelines for the implementation of every decision in the “light of budgetary allocation and other constraints”.

“The committee will also review existing perks and privileges/fringe benefits authorised to [the] judiciary, government officials and ministers in order to rationalise it,” the agreement reads.