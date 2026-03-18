E-Paper | March 18, 2026

World stocks, oil rise

Reuters Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:03am
3D-printed oil pump jack and barrels in front of a rising stock graph appear in this illustration. — Reuters/File
3D-printed oil pump jack and barrels in front of a rising stock graph appear in this illustration. — Reuters/File
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NEW YORK: Global stocks rose on Tuesday for a second straight session, even as the war in Iran continued to drive up oil prices and ahead of a flurry of policy anno­uncements from global central banks this week.

US crude rose 2.28pc to $95.63 a barrel and Brent climbed 2.59pc to $102.81 per barrel, supported by Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates that kept supply fears intact while the Strait of Hormuz remains largely shut. Both contracts were off earlier gains of about 5pc, but remain up more than 40pc for the month.

On Wall Street, US stocks were higher, led by a 1.4pc rise in the S&P 500 energy index. Despite rising fuel costs, airline and travel stocks also advanced after Delta Air and American Airlines flagged strong spring demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.81 points, or 0.29pc, to 47,083.55, the S&P 500 gained 27.45 points, or 0.40pc, to 6,726.24 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 119.96 points, or 0.53pc, to 22,493.75.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe rose 6.47 points, or 0.63pc, to 1,014.53 and was on track for its first back-to-back daily gains in three weeks, while the pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.67pc, buoyed by energy and utilities stocks.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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