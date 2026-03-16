National Highway and Motorway Police initiates inquiry against officials for showing leniency to TV anchor

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has initiated a fact-finding inquiry against its officials for allegedly showing leniency to a well-known television anchorperson, Mansoor Ali Khan, after he was intercepted for over-speeding on the motorway.

According to official sources, the incident occurred on February 28 when a motorway patrol team was conducting speed-checking near Chakri Interchange 310 at around 5:30pm.

During the operation, officials detected a vehicle bearing registration number BQB-79 travelling at 166 kilometres per hour, well above the prescribed speed limit.

The patrol team, comprising Inspector Police Waseem Murtaza and Sub-Inspector Saadat Hassan, signalled the vehicle to stop. However, the driver allegedly did not stop at that point and continued driving.

Later, the vehicle was intercepted near Islamabad by Inspector Police Faraz Mehdi, who managed to stop the car and identify the driver. According to the preliminary account, the officer initially did not recognise the driver.

Sources said Inspector Azhar Latif also reached the spot shortly afterwards. It was at that stage that the driver was allegedly recognised as television anchor Mansoor Ali Khan.

Despite the recorded over-speeding violation, Mr Khan was allegedly allowed to leave the scene without being issued a challan or facing any enforcement action.

The matter reportedly gained attention within the department after details of the incident surfaced. However, the formal inquiry was initiated after the issue went viral on social media last week.

According to sources familiar with the inquiry, the anchorperson subsequently contacted Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and complained that a campaign of “character assassination” was being carried out against him.

Sources further said Mr Khan maintained that he had done nothing wrong and described himself as a law-abiding citizen.

Following the complaint, a senior official from the interior ministry reportedly contacted the Inspector General of the Motorway Police to seek details about the matter. The communication from the minister’s office prompted the NHMP leadership to order a formal fact-finding inquiry into the conduct of the officers involved.

Officials said the inquiry will determine whether standard enforcement procedures were violated and why no ticket or legal action was taken despite the recorded speed violation.

The probe will also examine the sequence of events involving the patrol team, the interception of the vehicle, and the alleged decision by officers at the scene to release the driver without enforcement action.

Sources said the vehicle was being driven at 166km per hour, which under NHMP rules constitutes an offence and makes the driver liable to a fine as well as registration of a first information report (FIR) for overspeeding.

According to sources, the number plate of the vehicle was also not registered with the Excise Department. The findings of the fact-finding inquiry are expected to be submitted to the NHMP high command in the coming days.

When contacted, Mr Khan confirmed that he was intercepted by the NHMP at Islamabad’s toll plaza. However, he expressed ignorance about the ongoing inquiry against the NHMP officials.

He said the police officials allowed him to leave and he departed with their permission, adding that he was still willing to pay any fine if it was established that he had violated traffic rules.

Regarding the number plate of the vehicle, Mr Khan said he had submitted all relevant documents to the Excise Department but the car could not be registered due to a technical issue. He expressed hope that the registration process would be completed soon.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026