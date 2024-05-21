Senate Chairman Gilani takes charge as acting president

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday assum­­ed the charge as acting president after President Asif Ali Zardrai left the country for United Arab Emirates on a private visit.

According to the Presi­dency, a notification was issued which said the president has made Mr Gilani the acting president. Simi­larly, Deputy Senate Chair­m­­an Syedaal Khan will serve as acting cha­­irman of the upper house of parliament.

A source told Dawn that President Zardari has left for Dubai on a private visit and he will return to the country in four to five days.

After assuming the charge of the acting president, Mr Gilani called for further consolidating bila­teral relations with Mala­ysia for the mutual interest of the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy cordial cooperation at all international fora, which need to be further strengthened for the benefit of the two sides,” the acting president said while talking to the Chief of the Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob, who along with his delegation, called on him, at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the acting president stressed the need for further exploring avenues of cooperation in maritime sectors for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. He expressed the hope that training and ex­­change programmes bet­ween the two navies would further cement naval cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Mr Gilani expressed satisfaction over the regular conduct of bilateral naval exercises and training collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He praised the Malaysian Navy for re­­g­­ular participation in AMAN exercises and emp­hasised the need for continuity of the same in future.

“Pakistan is looking forward to the continued support of Malaysia for Pakistan’s bid to become the Full Dialogue Partner of Asean,” he added.

Earlier, the acting president conferred the award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Milit­ary) upon the Chief of the Malaysian Navy, Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob, during a special investiture ceremony, at the Presidency.

The award was conferred upon him in recognition of his professional achievements and endeavours for strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the Malay­sian Navy and the Pakistan Navy.

The acting president congratulated the Malay­sian naval chief on receiving the award and appreciated his contributions towards increasing naval cooperation between the two countries.

