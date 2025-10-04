E-Paper | October 04, 2025

BNP suspends its lone Balochistan MPA for defying party line

Saleem Shahid Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 11:25am
BNP MPA Mir Jahanzeb Mengal. — pabalochistan.gov.pk
BNP MPA Mir Jahanzeb Mengal. — pabalochistan.gov.pk

QUETTA: The Balochistan National Party (BNP) has suspended the party membership of its sole member in the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Jahanzeb Mengal, for two months.

According to a statement issued by the party, the decision was taken due to Mr Mengal’s unsatisfactory response to an earlier show-cause notice, his continued violations of party policies, and his failure to represent the party’s stance in the provincial assembly on the Mines and Minerals Act.

The statement said Mr Mengal abstained from the assembly session instead of opposing the act and supporting the party’s narrative, which amounted to evading his responsibility.

Mr Mengal was elected MPA from Wadh constituency in a by-election after Sardar Akhtar Mengal resigned from the provincial seat and retained his National Assembly seat following the 2024 general elections, in which he had won both seats. The party had awarded its ticket to Jahanzeb Mengal, who won the by-election with a majority of votes.

The BNP has described the Mines and Minerals Act as legislation aimed at depriving the people of Balochistan of ownership of their resources and betraying the sacrifices of their forefathers.

The party has already rejected the act and its proposed amendments, saying it undermines the fundamental rights of the Baloch and Pashtun people.

The statement stressed that Balochistan’s resources are a matter of life and death for its people and that any negligence or silence on this issue is unacceptable.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...