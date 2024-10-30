BNP-M ‘expels’ two senators for voting against party line

ISLAMABAD: The Bal­o­c­histan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has ‘exp­elled’ its two senators, Nas­eema Ehsan and Qasim Ronjho, for voting in favour of the 26th amendment against party policy.

Acting president of the BNP-M Advocate Sajid Tar­een along with party leaders including ex-ministers Agha Hasan Baloch and Mir Mohammad Has­him Notezai made the ann­ouncement at the Nat­io­nal Press Club on Tuesday.

Qasim Ronjho had already resigned from Senate on BNP-M chief’s instruction, a week ago.

Mr Notezai told the media that his party had publicly declared the 26th amendment a conspiracy to compromise the indepe­ndence of the judiciary. He claimed the party asked for the draft of 26th amendment, but the government did not share it despite repeated requests, which showed its ill-intent.

He questioned how such an amendment could bring relief to the masses and help reform the judiciary when hundreds of cases lying closed in files were pending before Balochistan High Court.

“It was decided that none of the BNP-M parliamentarian would vote in favour of the 26 amendment and anyone going against party’s policy would be considered disloyal,” Mr Notezai said.

At the same time, the BNP-M leaders acknowledged that both senators were “abducted and for­ced to vote” in favour of the bill, while terrorism cases were registered against party’s top leadership. “But we will never bog down to such pressures,” Mr Notezai said, adding that his party was the protector of the Baloch people’s legitimate rights.

He mentioned the continued struggle by Sardar Akhtar Mengal for the rights of the people of Balochistan.

He said there was no writ of the government in the province. He said the Baloch youth started to turn away from the parliamentary politics after being disappointed over injustice and exploitation of resources for past several decades.

The BNP-M leaders demanded that the government stop the atrocities against Baloch people and ensure peace and prosperity.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2024