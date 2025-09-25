E-Paper | September 25, 2025

BHC orders authorities to revoke no-fly bar on Akhtar Mengal

Saleem Shahid Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 05:15am

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court on Wednesday declared the government’s travel ban on Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal illegal, directing authorities to immediately lift the restriction.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Rozi Khan Bareech and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi, delivered the verdict during a hearing of a constitutional petition filed by senior lawyer Sajid Tareen Advocate.

After hearing arguments from the petitioner and BNP’s Central Secretary Information Agha Hassan Baloch Advocate, the bench ordered the removal of Mengal’s name from the no-fly list.

Officials’ absence irks bench

At a separate hearing, the same bench expressed dissatisfaction over prolonged power outages and the absence of senior officials the court had earlier summoned.

Rebukes top officials for their absence at a hearing on outages, power disconnections; summons Mastung DC over traffic disruptions at Lakpass Tunnel

The court had ordered the chief secretary of Balochistan, the CEO of the Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco), and the principal secretary to the CM to appear in person with a report on electrifying solar tube wells and reducing loadshedding.

Qesco’s legal adviser Barrister Muzaffar Azam informed the court that the CEO was “busy in Islamabad” and could not attend the hearing. No report was submitted on behalf of the Additional Advocate General.

The court noted that Qesco officials were disconnecting household connections attached to tube wells without notice, causing severe hardship for farmers. It observed that widespread power loadshedding was disrupting education, office and business activities.

Detailed report sought

Subsequently, the court directed the three officials to appear in person at the next hearing on Oct 7 and submit detailed replies.

Additionally, the bench expressed strong displeasure over traffic disruptions at Lakpass Tunnel and sought a detailed report from relevant authorities.

The court declared a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Mastung “unsatisfactory” and ordered him to appear at the next hearing with a comprehensive plan to improve traffic flow.

The bench remarked that criminal activities and public problems around the tunnel have been rising for the past year.

Despite repeated calls, the petitioner’s lawyer did not appear, however, according to the petition, Levies, Customs, and FC North posts at the tunnel, which connects Quetta with several districts, often cause vehicles to be “stuck for hours”.

The court directed the Deputy Attorney General and FC North’s counsel to explain at the next hearing why the check points had not been shifted to a more suitable location.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian tirade
25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

DONALD Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday was part comical theatre, part chilling warning to ...
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...
Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...