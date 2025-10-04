Book review: Minecraft Brain Games

Do you like Minecraft and also have a talent for puzzles? Minecraft Brain Games is the perfect book for you then. It has over 50 brain puzzles, riddles, mazes and memory games to hook whoever opens it. Every page is made with a Minecraft theme, so it feels like you are inside the game while also exercising your brain.

The puzzles are neither too easy nor too hard. Some games are quick to finish, while others make you think more carefully. For example, you might solve a maze to help Steve or Alex find their way out, match patterns with Minecraft blocks, or answer funny riddles about creepers, skeletons and zombies. Each activity feels like part of a Minecraft adventure, making learning much more enjoyable. You can even make a Minecraft imaginative skin on one of the pages.

By practicing memory skills, problem-solving and logical thinking, this book allows you to learn and play simultaneously. These brain games make your mind sharper and stronger, while just playing games!

Another great thing is that you don’t need a computer, phone or tablet. You can use the book and a pencil. That means you can play anywhere — on long car rides, during quiet time at home or even in school. This book provides kids with screen-free fun that is still exciting and creative.

At 95 pages (the last 20 for answers), the book is quite lengthy, but each game is short and enjoyable. You can enjoy the easier puzzles, and older kids will love the trickier ones. It’s a book that grows with you so that you won’t get bored quickly. From spot-the-differences to word searches, treasure hunts to jumbled letters, this book has it all. Rub it all once you are finished and share it with your siblings to enjoy thoroughly.

The Minecraft pictures and style make every puzzle colourful and cool. It really feels like part of the Minecraft world. You see blocks, mobs and adventures that you already know, but now they are turned into brain challenges.

Minecraft Brain Games combines learning with fun, keeping your brain sharp and active, and turning every page into an adventure. It’s one of the best puzzle books for Minecraft fans of all ages!

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 4th, 2025