Two robbers killed in exchange of fire with locals

KASUR: Two alleged robbers died during an exchange of fire with citizens during a robbery near Iqbal Nagar area on Friday.

The Mustafabad police said that following a call at the police helpline, they rushed to the Iqbal Nagar area and found two alleged robbers in injured condition. They were taken to the DHQ Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead.

The police claimed that the robbers were shot by their own accomplices during an exchange of fire with unidentified citizens.

Police also claimed that the same robbers had shot and injured a cop during a robbery a few days back.

The police said that the robbers identified as Amjad of Nizampura and Amjad of Bugri village were wanted by the Kasur police in about 53 cases of heinous crimes, including robbery, house dacoities and murder during robbery.

STUBBLE BURNING: Despite instructions by the Punjab government to restrain farmers from burning stubble or crop residue, the practice is going on unchecked by influential landlords at several villages, including Sodiwal Narain Singh in Chunian tehsil.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025