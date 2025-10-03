E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Cement sales rise 16pc

A Reporter Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 07:52am

KARACHI: The cement sector posted a 16.25 per cent increase in total despatches during the first quarter of FY26, reaching 12.161 million tonnes, up from 10.461m tonnes in the same period last year.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Associa­tion (APCMA) reported domestic sales rose by 15pc to 9.573m tonnes, compared to 8.319m tonnes last year. Export volumes grew by 21pc to 2.589m tonnes.

Total cement despatches (local and export) increased by 7pc year-on-year in September, climbing to 4.250m tonnes from 3.970m tonnes. Local sales in September stood at 3.418m tonnes, a 14.38pc rise from 2.98m tonnes. Exports declined 15.25pc to 831,966 tonnes from 981,646 tonnes in the same month last year.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...