Cement sales rise 16pc

KARACHI: The cement sector posted a 16.25 per cent increase in total despatches during the first quarter of FY26, reaching 12.161 million tonnes, up from 10.461m tonnes in the same period last year.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Associa­tion (APCMA) reported domestic sales rose by 15pc to 9.573m tonnes, compared to 8.319m tonnes last year. Export volumes grew by 21pc to 2.589m tonnes.

Total cement despatches (local and export) increased by 7pc year-on-year in September, climbing to 4.250m tonnes from 3.970m tonnes. Local sales in September stood at 3.418m tonnes, a 14.38pc rise from 2.98m tonnes. Exports declined 15.25pc to 831,966 tonnes from 981,646 tonnes in the same month last year.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025