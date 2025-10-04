Website review: Words that don’t translate

There are times when you want to say something, but no word really captures what you mean and you end up borrowing one from another language because it just fits… like it was made for that feeling. That’s where www.untranslatable.co comes in. It’s a site built around the beauty of words that don’t have a neat English equivalent.

As the title of the site suggests, yes, it gathers words from all over the world that don’t have an English equivalent and also invites people to share the unique words from their own languages, and that also includes not just the word, but also the story behind it, the context and the cultural significance tied to it.

The site has a fresh and clean look. You can choose from any of the three main sections in the top menu: “Entries,” “Languages,” and “Countries.” Choosing “Entries” will open words in their own boxes, with simple but essential details of their language and origin. It explains how the word is actually used, who uses it and what situation it belongs to. You’ll also see a short explanation from the person who submitted it.

When you choose “Languages” or “Countries,” you’ll see a list open up accordingly. Choose one, and the words associated with it will appear below. The site does have a big collection of words, but I noticed that some countries only have one entry. That’s probably because it depends on people contributing; the more people from different places join in and share, the richer it’ll get. The entries themselves are a bit mixed too; some go into detail, while others are pretty short.

What makes this site stand out from others is its focus on context. You don’t just learn that a word exists; you learn when to use it, why it matters and sometimes why English struggles to pin it down.

The site is worth keeping as a bookmark. So that whenever you are short of expression, you can look for the perfect meaning here, or even contribute with words from your language that don’t have an English equivalent, but for that, you must sign up.

Going through the list of languages on the website, I couldn’t help but be a bit disappointed that there was no section for Urdu. But the good thing is that they have asked visitors who find that their language is not represented there, they can get in touch with them.

So whenever you feel short of words, or want to discover a new word from a different language, visit: www.untranslatable.co

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 4th, 2025