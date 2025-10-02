E-Paper | October 02, 2025

‘Potholes on University Road to be filled within a week’

PPI Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

KARACHI: The city commissioner was on Wednesday assured by TransKarachi, the company responsible for the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line, that it would repair all potholes on the rain-hit University Road within a week.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi reviewed the progress of the Red Line project and decided that repair work would commence immediately.

Mr Naqvi said due to the current condition of the road, the public is facing unnecessary hardships.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

