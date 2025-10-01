Gujrat may have to wait for e-bus service until December

GUJRAT: The Gujrat city might have to wait until December 2025 to get the new e-bus initiative of the Punjab government, Dawn has learnt.

As per details, Gujrat has not been included in the second phase, in which 200 e-buses are being provided to nine cities of Punjab, including Gujjar Khan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Rajanpur.

However, Gujrat, Sialkot, Hafizabad and Narowal cities have yet to be included in the Punjab government’s flagship initiative, whereas the chief minister had launched the service between Gujranwala and Wazirabad on Sept 17 during the first phase.

A senior official of the divisional administration said that Gujrat might be given at least 28 electric buses. However, he said the city might have to wait until December 2025 to avail the modern public transport service.

An official of the Gujrat district administration, who is privy to the surveys of routes and coordination with the provincial transport department, said that different tentative routes had already been proposed for Gujrat. These proposals were already sent to the divisional and provincial administrations, he added.

The electric buses would ply between Gujrat city, Lalamusa, Jalalpur Jattan, Mungowal and Daulat Nagar routes in the district. The service could later be expanded to other areas of the district.

The people who are regular commuters on these local routes have been demanding the local administration as well as the political figures of the ruling coalition for a modern public transport facility in the district at the earliest.

An official of the transport department told Dawn that around 206 electric buses would be given in the seven districts of Gujranwala and Gujrat regions.

The officials said that at least Rs7.5bn would be spent on the establishment of charging stations across the region, whereas Rs8.5bn would be spent on purchasing the electric buses.

Another senior official said that around 88 buses would be allocated to the Gujranwala district. Whereas, the Sialkot district would get 45 buses, followed by 28 for the Gujrat and 16 for the Hafizabad districts.

Mandi Bahauddin would get 12 and seven buses would be allotted the for Narowal and Wazirabad districts.

