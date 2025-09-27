KP govt does not support ‘operations’, Gandapur tells Centre at PTI rally in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who is a senior PTI leader, asserted on Saturday that his provincial government did not support any operation — a reference to military action in various parts of the province against militants.

Addressing a PTI rally in Peshawar, he said, “We will not allow any operation and do not support it … Federal government, listen. The KP government does not support operation or displacement.”

Gandapur called on the “federal institutions” to talk to Afghanistan and resolve the issue of terrorism in the country.

“We don’t want war and we will raise our voice against it,” he added.

Gandapur has been shifting positions on the matter.

In July, he said in a heavily-edited video message that the armed for­ces were in the province at the request of the KP government and should be treated as “guests” and with respect.

This came in complete contrast to another video statement issued by him following a PTI parliamentary meeting a day ago, in which he said that innocent civilians were martyred in a military offensive launched against militants in Bajaur district. He added that such operations had a negative impact and eroded trust between people and the forces.

Meanwhile, the PTI remained opposed to military action.

More recently on Tuesday, he said that mortar shelling, drone strikes and using fighter jets against terrorists was the constitutional right of the military and that the provincial government could not stop it.

Gandapur calls for justice

At the rally today, the KP CM also urged the judiciary to serve justice in line with the Constitution. “Deliver justice to Imran Khan, his wife and the people,” Gandapur said.

The CM further stated that PTI’s struggle for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ would continue until it achieved success.

Addressing army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, he said, “It is obligatory on you to play your role and sort out Imran’s issue” just as the PTI founder had played his role during the May conflict with India asked the people to stand with the armed forces.

Earlier the rally, PTI leader Faisal Javed announced that “video messages” from Imran would be played at the rally.

“In a while, Imran Khan will speak to you on this screen, Peshawar,” he said.

Later, a video of an address by Imran was played, which seemed to be from a previous public gathering.

Party leader Azam Swati also addressed the gathering and vowed to stand tall and “continue to bear cruelty and barbarity” until Imran’s release from jail. He expressed the hope that Imran would soon come out of jail and lead the country towards development, prosperity and peace.

Rally arrangements

According to information shared by the PTI on social media, party workers and supporters have reached Peshawar from across the country to participate in the rally.

While television channels did not air it, the PTI employed social media to broadcast the event online.

Earlier, a statement issued by the office Peshawar Chief Capital Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmed detailed the security and traffic plan ahead of the rally.

The statement said 1,451 police personnel would be deployed as part of security arrangements and sniper shooters would be stationed on the roofs of the buildings round the rally’s venue.

Meanwhile, 508 traffic personnel would be deployed at different spots under the traffic plan, the statement said.

Several PTI leaders visited the rally’s venue and examined arrangements before the event. They included Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar.

Ahead of the gathering, PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja said on Friday that the party’s rally in Peshawar would raise a strong voice across the country against lawlessness, constitutional violations and restrictions on freedom of speech.

Additional input from Zahid Imdad