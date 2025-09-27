PTI rally in Peshawar today

PESHAWAR: General Secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Salman Akram Raja on Friday said that the party’s rally in Peshawar today (Saturday) would raise a strong voice across the country against lawlessness, constitutional violations and restrictions on freedom of speech.

He told reporters at the rally’s venue here that it would be a massive public gathering with party workers showing up from across the country in large numbers.

Mr Raja said during a meeting in Adiala Jail two days ago, PTI founder Imran Khan expressed sorrow and concern over the recent killing of civilians in Tirah area of Khyber tribal district.

“Imran Khan told me that he stood with the family members of the victims of the Tirah incident,” he said.

The PTI leader said that the party’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not involved in Tirah killings of around two dozen people. He said that terrorist attacks had increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the wrong policies of the federal government.

Mr Raja said all stakeholders needed to sit together to check military operations in tribal districts. He said that he had received information that law-enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown on PTI leaders and workers who wanted to attend Peshawar rally.

“Such tactics were not acceptable,” he said.

The PTI leader said the party would raise its voice for “subjugated” judges.

Several PTI leaders visited the rally’s venue and examined arrangements. They included Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025