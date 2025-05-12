PTI rally in Karachi calls for immediate release of Imran Khan

KARACHI: Terming their imprisoned leader “a symbol of resistance”, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers organised a big rally in the metropolis on Sunday and demanded that party founder and former prime minister Imran Khan be released forthwith.

The participants also condemned the Indian aggression, calling it a blatant provocation and a violation of international norms.

The rally, which began from the party office called Insaf House on Sharea Faisal, drew a large number of PTI workers and supporters from different parts of the city.

However, when the rally reached near the Finance & Trade Centre (FTC), it found the city administration and police blocked the main road leading to the ‘Red Zone’ by parking police mobiles and water tankers on Sharea Faisal.

The closure of the road caused a massive traffic jam. Consequently, the PTI rally had to change its route, made a left turn towards Kala Pul and reached Nishan-i-Pakistan near Seaview via DHA.

Party leaders and activists condemn Indian aggression, celebrate victory

The rally gained momentum as district-level PTI workers and supporters joined the main procession.

The rally was led by PTI-Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh and attended by city president Raja Azhar, Dr Masroor Siyal, Karachi General Secretary Arsalan Khalid and Senior Vice President Faheem Khan, along with other senior leaders.

The participants carried national and party flags, chanting slogans like “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Imran Khan Paindabad”.

The speakers and participants of the rally demanded the immediate release of the party’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

They described Mr Khan not only as a political leader but as the true voice of the people. They reiterated their commitment to peaceful protest and national solidarity.

In a symbolic move, the participants also hoisted an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi using a crane, as a message against what they termed India’s cowardly acts of aggression.

The crowd also chanted slogans against Modi and expressed their firm resolve to defend the country as a united nation.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI-Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh demanded the immediate release of former prime minister Khan, calling him “the true leader of the Pakistani nation” and “a symbol of resistance against oppression”.

He urged the judiciary and the government to uphold justice and democracy by ending what he described as political victimisation.

Mr Sheikh strongly condemned India’s recent actions, labelling them as a blatant provocation and a violation of international standards.

“We want to send a clear message today that the people of Pakistan stand united against any threat to our sovereignty,” he said.

“This rally is not just about protest — it’s a declaration that the nation stands with its armed forces and against the cowardly aggression of Modi’s government,” he added.

Later, the participants dispersed peacefully after offering prayers for national unity, the security forces and the early release of PTI’s jailed leadership.

