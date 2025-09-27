POWER SUPPLY: Sheikhupura recently suffered once again at the hands of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco). After the recent spells of rain, the city plunged into complete darkness, leaving families to endure unbearable humidity, shopkeepers to lose their earnings, and students to struggle in their studies. Every year, Lesco repeats the same excuse of heavy rainfall, but rain is not an unknown phenomenon during monsoons. Sheikhupura is just as important as Lahore, and the local people are just as deserving of reliable power supply as others. The company must invest in strengthening feeders, protecting substations from floods, and providing timely updates. Lesco bosses must be subjected to accountability.

Saima Waheed

Sheikhupura

PHILOSOPHY of NIETZSCHE: Friedrich Nietzsche’s philosophy is a must-read for today’s youth. In an era where many blindly follow trends, Nietzsche urges us to think independently, overcome challenges, face hard-ships, and create our own values. His ideas teach courage, self-reliance and authenticity. I strongly suggest that schools and libraries should promote his work to inspire critical thinking and personal growth in the younger generation.

Sarmad Abro

Karachi

PRIDE WITHOUT ANY PRINCIPLE: Our celebration of Mohenjo Daro, a 5,000-year-old civilisation that pioneered urban planning and sanitation, and of the larger Sindhi culture often feels like pageantry, with little evidence that we have absorbed the foresight or civic discipline of ancient societies. The same pattern appears in how we revere Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. His birthday is observed each year, but the ideals he firmly stood for his entire life remain distant from our reality. What value is pride in a civilisation or reverence of a founding father if they do not shape our collective conduct? Pride without principle is hollow. Reverence without action is mere theatre.

Tariq Hasan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025