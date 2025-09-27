E-Paper | September 27, 2025

POWER SUPPLY

From the Newspaper Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 04:31am

POWER SUPPLY: Sheikhupura recently suffered once again at the hands of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco). After the recent spells of rain, the city plunged into complete darkness, leaving families to endure unbearable humidity, shopkeepers to lose their earnings, and students to struggle in their studies. Every year, Lesco repeats the same excuse of heavy rainfall, but rain is not an unknown phenomenon during monsoons. Sheikhupura is just as important as Lahore, and the local people are just as deserving of reliable power supply as others. The company must invest in strengthening feeders, protecting substations from floods, and providing timely updates. Lesco bosses must be subjected to accountability.

Saima Waheed
Sheikhupura

PHILOSOPHY of NIETZSCHE: Friedrich Nietzsche’s philosophy is a must-read for today’s youth. In an era where many blindly follow trends, Nietzsche urges us to think independently, overcome challenges, face hard-ships, and create our own values. His ideas teach courage, self-reliance and authenticity. I strongly suggest that schools and libraries should promote his work to inspire critical thinking and personal growth in the younger generation.

Sarmad Abro
Karachi

PRIDE WITHOUT ANY PRINCIPLE: Our celebration of Mohenjo Daro, a 5,000-year-old civilisation that pioneered urban planning and sanitation, and of the larger Sindhi culture often feels like pageantry, with little evidence that we have absorbed the foresight or civic discipline of ancient societies. The same pattern appears in how we revere Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. His birthday is observed each year, but the ideals he firmly stood for his entire life remain distant from our reality. What value is pride in a civilisation or reverence of a founding father if they do not shape our collective conduct? Pride without principle is hollow. Reverence without action is mere theatre.

Tariq Hasan
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

COMPARED to the coldness of the Biden administration towards Pakistan, bilateral relations under Donald Trump’s...
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...