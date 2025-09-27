Faisalabad police recover abducted newborn

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped newborn baby from Sargodha.

Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar announced the recovery during a press conference on Friday. Giving details about the case, he said that Muhammad Yasin, a resident of Chak 215, RB Nethri of Faisalabad, admitted his pregnant wife Bushra Bibi to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital for childbirth. The CPO said that after the childbirth, the mother was discharged, however, the child was kept in the intensive care unit. He said that the complainant’s sister-in-law Kishwar was present in the hospital to take care of the child.

The CPO said that at the hospital, Kishwar met a woman who befriended her. He said that after seven days, the child was discharged from the hospital and the woman also accompanied the family on the pretext that she had to go to Jaranwala. On reaching the GTS Chowk, the complainant stopped at a restaurant for food with his sister-in-law and the unknown woman. He said that the child started crying and the woman picked up the child on the pretext of taking care of him. However, she fled with the child and abducted him, he added.

The CPO said that a case of kidnapping was registered at the People’s Colony police station and he formed a special team led by Madina Division SP Jahandad Akram for the recovery of the child. He said that using modern technology, police traced and arrested the abductors, identified as Rashida Bibi and her accomplice Muhammad Mohsin, and recovered the child from Chak 135 Janoobi, Sargodha.

He said that during investigation, accused Rashida revealed that she had no children from her second marriage and she was afraid that her husband would divorce her because of this. She told the police that she pretended to be pregnant at home and came to Faisalabad, where she spent a few days in the hospital. She said that when she got the opportunity, she kidnapped the child in connivance with accused Mohsin. She later told her family that the child was hers.

After the arrest and the recovery of the child, the CPO took the child to the family’s house where people welcomed him and showered flower petals on the cops.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP: In the wake of increasing unemployment and a highly competitive job market, youth should develop entrepreneurial skills to become job creators and this will also help soften the financial crunch faced by the country.

This was said by University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Business Incubation Center (BIC) Director Dr Iftikhar Ahmad while opening an orientation session for the “12th Tameer Awards 2025 – Road Show” on Friday.

He said that one should also endeavour to establish a side-business and not be limited to a single source of income. He noted that the BIC provided students with mentorship, access to equipment and laboratory facilities, a free co-working space, and opportunities to participate in both national and global competitions. He also encouraged final-year students to join the BIC to learn how to commercialise and scale up their business ideas.

Tameer Trust Training and Development Manager Imran Azeem highlighted several market gaps and encouraged students to develop solutions for these, particularly within the fields of clean energy, the circular economy, women’s empowerment, and transport and mobility.

The speakers emphasised the importance of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and reinforced UAF’s standing as a centre for knowledge-driven innovation and entrepreneurship.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025