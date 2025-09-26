5 people, including 2 cops, injured in accidental firing at Balochistan governor’s residence in Zhob: police

At least five people, including two cops, were injured on Friday in an accidental firing incident at the residence of Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Manndokhail in the province’s Zhob district, police said.

Speaking to the media, Zhob Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shaukat Mohmand said that three students and two police officers had been injured in the incident.

“The firing happened by mistake and was done by the station house officer’s gunman,” the police officer said. He added that the gunman had dropped his gun on the ground, which had resulted in it going off.

The injured students, who had come to meet the governor, were pupils at the Zhob Government Boys Degree College, he added.

The official said that the condition of all the injured people was stable and they had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical intervention.

According to initial investigations, police have termed the incident an accident, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Earlier this month, a teenage girl was killed when the gun she was cleaning accidentally went off at her home in Sindh’s Abdul Rehman Shar village.

Last year, a minor boy was killed on the spot in Karachi when the pistol of his father accidentally went off.