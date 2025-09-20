Teenage girl killed as gun goes off

MIRPURKHAS: A teenage girl was killed when the gun she was cleaning accidentally went off at her home in Abdul Rehman Shar village of Sindhri taluka on Friday.

The bereaved family and neighbours told police that Faiza, 18, suffered a gunshot wound while cleaning the weapon.

She was rushed to a nearby government hospital but succumbed to her wound on the way.

The body was then taken to the Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination before it was handed over to her family for burial.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025