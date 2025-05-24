Woman in Karachi killed as husband claims gun went off ‘accidentally’

KARACHI: A married woman was shot dead in Gulshan-i-Maymar on Friday, police said.

Area SHO Abdul Ghaffar Korai said that Aqsa, 22, was killed in her home in Esa Goth.

He said that the police questioned her husband, Ismail, about the incident and he told investigators that he was ‘cleaning’ his pistol when it went off accidently and a bullet hit his wife.

She suffered critical bullet wounds and was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

The officer said the police were investigating the case to ascertain husband’s claim.

Man kills wife in Mominabad

In another incident, a woman was gunned down allegedly by her husband in Orangi Town on Friday.

Mominabad police officer Mohammed Shoaib said that Rukhsana, 56, was shot and killed by her husband Gul Sher, 58, inside their home in Fareed Colony, Sector-10.

The suspect managed to escape, he said, adding that the couple often quarrelled with each other over some family issues.

He said that Gul Sher shot at and wounded his wife in the morning and fled.

She sustained critical injuries and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she died during treatment.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2025