Militants enjoy ‘state patronage’ in Afghanistan: Bugti

ISLAMABAD: Militants fighting against Pakistan enjoy “state patronage”, safe haven and training camps in Afghanistan, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Wednesday.

The chief minister defended the suspension of 4G mobile network in the province, saying “terrorists have started using highly sophisticated means of communications that are beyond the capacity of even our intelligence agencies”.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly country, but it gives state patronage to terrorists and hosts their training camps,” Sarfraz Bugti said at a press conference.

He called upon Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to abide by the Doha agreement, in which Kabul had “committed not to let our soil be used against any country”.

CM defends suspension of 4G network in Balochistan

The chief minister said a large number of “terrorists killed recently (in Balochistan) were based in Afghanistan”.

Sarfraz Bugti said two “terrorists” were killed in a military operation on Wednesday while `another surrendered’.

One of the two dead was a lawyer by profession, he added. He was wanted over the killing of Pakistan Air Force personnel in Dalbandin on May 8.

“After keeping him under observation for three months, security forces surrounded his house yesterday (Tuesday). As soon as he was asked to surrender, a volley of gunfire jolted the area.”

In reply to a question about the reported killing of Rehman Gul, believed to be the mastermind behind the attack on Jaffar Express in March, Sarfraz Bugti said: “I see this as a big success of ours, even though the reports are unconfirmed.”

The chief minister disclosed that the federal and provincial governments had decided to clamp down on poppy cultivation with the help of satellite images. “We will not compromise on Pakistan’s poppy-free status.”

In reply to a question, he said: “Our enemies are trying to use terrorist organisations in order to destabilise Balochistan. This war is being facilitated and funded by the Indian intelligence agency. It has foisted an intelligence-based war on us.”

CM Bugti also touched upon the suspension of 4G mobile networks in the province. The authorities’ intention behind such moves was not to cause inconvenience to the public.

“The decision has helped the authorities to close in on terror networks. The move seems to have paid off.”

The chief minister berated the elements which defend the killing of innocent people on the ground that most areas in Balochistan were underdeveloped.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025