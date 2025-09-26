Azma plans to sue TV anchor, YouTuber

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that she plans to file a defamation case against TV anchor Mubasher Lucman and YouTuber Naeem Hanif.

“I will also move the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for action against both of them under the PECA,” Ms Bokhari said in a statement here on Thursday.

She said no one could be allowed to indulge in character assassination, calling it an unacceptable act.

“Attributing false statements to me is the worst form of journalistic dishonesty. The black sheep hiding under the cloak of journalism can no longer be tolerated,” the minister said.

“Such elements not only tarnish the dignity of journalism but also cause serious harm to professional journalists,” Ms Bokhari added.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025