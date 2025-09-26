NDMA chief, minister discuss resilience plan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik held a meeting Thursday with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, to discuss the formulation and implementation of the National Resilience Plan 2025–2026.

A statement issued here said that the plan aimed to enhance preparedness for the upcoming 2026 monsoon season and to mitigate the devastation caused by natural disasters.

Dr Musadik Malik emphasised that the National Resilience Plan must be outcome-focused, with clear strategies to reduce the losses resulting from such calamities, whether in terms of human lives, infrastructure, crops, or livestock. He stressed the importance of creating a robust mechanism that delivers tangible results for the most vulnerable communities.

Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, underlined the need to identify vulnerable regions across Pakistan and assess their exposure to specific risks, including floods, cloudbursts, glacial melt, GLOFs, and landslides. He highlighted that tailoring preparedness and response mechanisms to these localised risks were essential for building resilience.

The federal minister further observed that the current disaster response system was fragmented and required integration into a single, streamlined framework that was quick, coordinated, and effective.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to work closely with NDMA and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and unified disaster management strategy.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025