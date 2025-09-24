E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Trump can only win Nobel if Gaza conflict stops, Macron says

AFP Published September 24, 2025

PARIS: US President Donald Trump could only win the Nobel Peace Prize if he stopped the conflict between Israel and the Pal­estinians over Gaza, Fre­nch President Emma­nuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron told BFMTV in an interview from the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that “there is only one person who could do something in the current situation — the American president.” “I see an American president who is mobilised and who said this morning (Tuesday to the General Assembly) ‘I want peace, I will solve this conflict’.

Who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict.” “You need to pressure the Israeli government so it stops, it stops the Gaza conflict, so we finally release the hostages” held by Hamas, he said.

Macron acknowledged that even after his recognition on behalf of France of a Palestinian state at the General Assembly — a decision bitterly opposed by both Trump and Israel — it was Washington that had leverage over Israel.

“Why can he (the US president) do more than us? We do not deliver arms (to Israel) that allow the Gaza conflict to be waged,” said Macron.

He also acknowledged that a Palestinian state “will truly be created on “the day the State of Israel recognises it.” There have been concerns that Israel could respond to France’s move with retaliatory measures such as closing the French consulate in Jerusalem which is used intensely by Palestinians.

“We are ready. We have planned for all possible options, which means we will never remain inert. We just plan things and we will always defend Fra­nce’s interests,” Macron said without specifying further.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

