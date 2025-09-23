E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Cuba, Egypt hail UK recognition of Palestinian state

Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 08:52am

Cuba’s embassy in London writes on X that Ambassador Ismara Walter “was honoured to attend the historic flag-raising at the Embassy of the State of Palestine,“ Al Jazeera reports.

“A momentous step. For decades, Cuba has stood in principled solidarity with the Palestinian people, and we do so today with profound respect and joy. Congratulations!”

The Egyptian embassy in the UK posted: “We are happy to join the celebration of raising the flag of Palestine high in UK skies, in front of the Palestine mission to the UK.”

The Palestinian mission itself described the flag-raising as “a historic day, a new chapter in the Palestinian struggle for freedom and sovereignty, … a first step towards correcting past injustices.”

