What recognising Palestinian state at UN actually means

If UN member states vote in favour of recognising Palestine as a state, it will be seen as a diplomatic and political milestone that could increase international pressure on Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

Recognition signals political support for Palestinian sovereignty and reinforces the push for a two-state solution, but it does not automatically create a fully functioning state on the ground.

Palestine currently holds the status of a “non-member observer state” at the UN, a designation granted in 2012. Recognition by the UN General Assembly could build momentum for Palestine to seek full UN membership, though that requires approval by the Security Council, where the United States has consistently used its veto on Palestine-related motions.

Recognition could also strengthen Palestine’s position in international institutions, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), by bolstering its claims to statehood and legitimacy in pursuing cases related to occupation and war crimes. In addition, countries that recognise Palestine may establish or upgrade diplomatic missions and increase aid or political backing.

However, recognition at the UN does not change the realities on the ground. Israel maintains military control over the occupied West Bank, where it has continued to expand settlements on Palestinian land. It also enforces a blockade on Gaza, depriving the enclave of humanitarian aid.