Woman among four held for ‘blackmail through rape cases’

KASUR: B-Division police, on Tuesday, claimed to have arrested four persons, including a woman, after registering a case against them under various sections of Anti Rape (investigation and trial) Act 2021, for allegedly blackmailing wealthy men by lodging rape cases against them.

According to the police, the suspects would allegedly lodge fake rape FIRs against innocent wealthy men and later withdraw the cases after extorting hefty amounts from them. The matter came to the knowledge of Kasur police when the Lahore High Court sought record of a complainant woman who wanted to get a rape case registered against a man.

Suspecting the woman, the court ordered the Kasur police to submit record of the woman.

During investigation, the police came to know that the network would mostly target businessmen and landlords.

The police say that the suspects have so far lodged several cases in Kasur and Lahore against innocent men and extorted hefty amounts from them for withdrawing the cases.

According to B-Division SHO Aslam Bhatti, the suspects include a teenage boy, a woman owner of a saloon and her husband.

He said that the husband had lodged a case, accusing some men of subjecting his wife to gang-rape at gunpoint.

However, the SHO says, during the trial the woman took the plea that she had a “misunderstanding” and did not want the trial.

Earlier, Pattoki and Allahabad police had also unmasked some gangs involved in blackmailing people through fake rape cases to extort money.

SHO Bhatti says further investigations are underway.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025