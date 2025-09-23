Ministry urges WB to extend health support programme

ISLAMABAD: Health Ministry has urged the World Bank to extend the duration of its National Health Support Programme by one year to ensure its effective implementation.

The demand was made during a meeting of Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal with the World Bank delegation.

Meeting was held to discuss ongoing efforts and challenges in strengthening Pakistan’s health system.

The minister suggested extending the duration of Health Support Programme by one year.

At the request of the World Bank, Mr. Kamal also directed immediate reactivation of the Inter-Ministerial Health and Population Council.

He further instructed that an inter-provincial ministerial meeting be convened this week to ensure integrated policy-level consultations, along with a dedicated meeting on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to accelerate the expansion of health services across the country.

The minister emphasised the importance of strengthening health and nutrition services for women, children, and adolescents, and directed the nomination of a focal person under the Global Financing Facility (GFF) framework to oversee the critical agenda.

The World Bank delegation proposed the convening of a Donor Conference within the next two to three months.

The conference would highlight the Federal Health Minister’s two to three-year vision for the sector while exploring opportunities for partnerships and investments in Pakistan’s health system.

Mustafa Kamal welcomed the proposal, assuring the World Bank of the Ministry’s full cooperation in organising the conference.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry of Health and the World Bank would continue to enhance close coordination and information-sharing, further strengthening mutual collaboration for the betterment of Pakistan’s health system.

“Together, we will make our cooperation more effective and robust to ensure accessible, equitable, and quality healthcare for all,” the minister concluded.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025