Afghan repatriation resumes after Chaman blast

QUETTA: The repatriation of Afghan refugees through the Chaman border resumed on Friday after being suspended for a day following a deadly bomb blast.

Officials said the process was halted on Thursday when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded taxi stand near makeshift shops in the border town, killing six people.

At the time of the blast, large numbers of Afghan families had gathered at the Pak-Afghan border to return home. Authorities immediately suspended repatriation and evacuated families from the area for their safety.

The movement was allowed to resume on Friday after security forces cleared the site. Officials said the entire area was swept before Afghan refugees were permitted to approach the crossing point again.

On Thursday evening, the blast claimed four lives on the spot, while two of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.

Assistant Commissioner Chaman Imtiaz Baloch confirmed the explosion took place near makeshift shops at the taxi stand.

Eyewitness Asghar Achakzai, a local reporter, told Dawn that the powerful explosion left bodies mangled and body parts scattered.

Police said initial investigations indicated that explosives had been planted outside the shops.

The Balochistan Home Department confirmed the casualties and ordered an inquiry into the incident, urging citizens to cooperate with investigators. It vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Pakistan launched a drive last year to repatriate undocumented Afghan nationals, citing security concerns and the need for strict border management.

According to government figures, more than one million Afghans without legal documents are living in Pakistan. Tens of thousands have already been repatriated through the Chaman and Torkham border crossings since the policy was enforced.

Officials say the campaign is aimed at ensuring that only those with valid visas and refugee cards remain in Pakistan.

Human rights groups, however, have criticised the policy as abrupt and harsh, warning that many returnees face uncertain futures in Afghanistan amid economic hardship and limited access to basic services.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025