E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Afghan repatriation resumes after Chaman blast

Saleem Shahid Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 07:42am

QUETTA: The repatriation of Afghan refugees through the Chaman border resumed on Friday after being suspended for a day following a deadly bomb blast.

Officials said the process was halted on Thursday when a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded taxi stand near makeshift shops in the border town, killing six people.

At the time of the blast, large numbers of Afghan families had gathered at the Pak-Afghan border to return home. Authorities immediately suspended repatriation and evacuated families from the area for their safety.

The movement was allowed to resume on Friday after security forces cleared the site. Officials said the entire area was swept before Afghan refugees were permitted to approach the crossing point again.

On Thursday evening, the blast claimed four lives on the spot, while two of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.

Assistant Commissioner Chaman Imtiaz Baloch confirmed the explosion took place near makeshift shops at the taxi stand.

Eyewitness Asghar Achakzai, a local reporter, told Dawn that the powerful explosion left bodies mangled and body parts scattered.

Police said initial investigations indicated that explosives had been planted outside the shops.

The Balochistan Home Department confirmed the casualties and ordered an inquiry into the incident, urging citizens to cooperate with investigators. It vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Pakistan launched a drive last year to repatriate undocumented Afghan nationals, citing security concerns and the need for strict border management.

According to government figures, more than one million Afghans without legal documents are living in Pakistan. Tens of thousands have already been repatriated through the Chaman and Torkham border crossings since the policy was enforced.

Officials say the campaign is aimed at ensuring that only those with valid visas and refugee cards remain in Pakistan.

Human rights groups, however, have criticised the policy as abrupt and harsh, warning that many returnees face uncertain futures in Afghanistan amid economic hardship and limited access to basic services.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Pak Afghan Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...