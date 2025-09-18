At least 5 killed, one injured in Balochistan’s Chaman blast

At least five people were killed and one was injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Chaman on Thursday, according to police.

Chaman District Police Officer Abdullah Cheema told Dawn.com that the explosion occurred near a taxi stand in the Pak-Afghan border area of ​​Chaman.

“Five people killed and one injured in the explosion near a vehicle,” he said, adding that police and rescue teams were dispatched to the spot.

A statement from the Balochistan Home Department said it ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The scene of the incident has been surrounded by forces. Levies and other law enforcement agencies are present at the scene. The process of collecting evidence and investigation is underway,” it said, adding that a probe was underway to find out the nature and reasons of the explosion.

The government also appealed to the public to avoid rumours and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

There has been an increase in the frequency of attacks in Balochistan as of late.

Yesterday, two police stations and a Levies station had also come under attack in Balochistan’s Sherani district. In those attacks, a policeman was martyred and two Levies personnel were injured.

Earlier this month, at least five people were killed and 29 were injured in a blast at a rally of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081. KP has seen an increasing trend of terrorism-related incidents.