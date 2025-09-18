E-Paper | September 18, 2025

At least 5 killed, one injured in Balochistan’s Chaman blast

Abdullah Zehri Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 10:44pm
Scenes of a blast in Chaman, Balochistan on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes of a blast in Chaman, Balochistan on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

At least five people were killed and one was injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Chaman on Thursday, according to police.

Chaman District Police Officer Abdullah Cheema told Dawn.com that the explosion occurred near a taxi stand in the Pak-Afghan border area of ​​Chaman.

“Five people killed and one injured in the explosion near a vehicle,” he said, adding that police and rescue teams were dispatched to the spot.

A statement from the Balochistan Home Department said it ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The scene of the incident has been surrounded by forces. Levies and other law enforcement agencies are present at the scene. The process of collecting evidence and investigation is underway,” it said, adding that a probe was underway to find out the nature and reasons of the explosion.

The government also appealed to the public to avoid rumours and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

There has been an increase in the frequency of attacks in Balochistan as of late.

Yesterday, two police stations and a Levies station had also come under attack in Balochistan’s Sherani district. In those attacks, a policeman was martyred and two Levies personnel were injured.

Earlier this month, at least five people were killed and 29 were injured in a blast at a rally of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081. KP has seen an increasing trend of terrorism-related incidents.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...