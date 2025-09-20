Electric buses launched in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched eco-friendly electric buses here on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, she said 60 electric buses would be operational within Sargodha city and 105 in Sargodha division.

A charging station has been established in Sargodha for these buses.

She said the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha will soon be fully functional. She said top cardiologists and surgeons are being posted in the institute and accommodation is being provided to medical staff to ensure round-the-clock patient care.

The chief minister praised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their contribution to national development.

She said the PM received a ceremonial fighter jet salute in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi government released a special song for Pakistan, symbolising strengthening of bilateral ties.

She criticised former PM Imran Khan. “The world has changed, Pakistan has moved forward but a person in Adiala has become a storyteller.”

