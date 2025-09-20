Islamabad, Beijing sign three pacts to boost trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have signed three additional memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of livestock, fire truck manufacturing, and textiles.

The MoUs were witnessed by President Asif Ali Zardari in Urumqi on Friday.

Earlier in the week, President Zardari and his delegation, which included several provincial ministers from Sindh, had signed three MoUs in the areas of agricultural production, farmer training, and maritime affairs.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the first MoU, signed between Loyang Modern Biotechnologies and the Government of Sindh, aims to modernise Pakistan’s livestock industry. Sindh Minister Nasir Shah represented the provincial government in the agreement.

The second MoU, signed between Beijing Asian Africa Longyue and ASM Services, outlines plans to develop a modern textile industrial park in Pakistan, which is expected to support industrial growth and export development.

The third MoU, involving Sichuan Chuanxiao Fire Trucks Manufacturing Company and ASM Services, establishes a framework for the supply, distribution, sales, and after-sales services of fire trucks and advanced emergency equipment in Pakistan.

President Zardari highlighted that these agreements would foster economic growth and public welfare in Pakistan.

He emphasised that modernising the livestock sector would improve food security and create job opportunities in rural areas. He also noted that the textile park would stimulate industrial development and enhance exports, while the fire truck partnership would strengthen disaster response capabilities.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan were present at the signing ceremony.Later in the day, President Zardari travelled from Urumqi to Kashgar, the final destination of his official visit to China.

The vice governor of Xinjiang province bid farewell to the president at the airport, with senior officials from both countries attending the event.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025