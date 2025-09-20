E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Islamabad, Beijing sign three pacts to boost trade ties

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 10:55am
URUMQI: President Asif Ali Zardari witnesses an exchange of documents between Beijing Asia-Africa Longyue Culture Company Vice President Hao Jiaolong and ASM Services Director Dr Ammad Hussain, for the construction of a modern textile industrial park in Pakistan.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have signed three additional memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of livestock, fire truck manufacturing, and textiles.

The MoUs were witnessed by President Asif Ali Zardari in Urumqi on Friday.

Earlier in the week, President Zardari and his delegation, which included several provincial ministers from Sindh, had signed three MoUs in the areas of agricultural production, farmer training, and maritime affairs.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the first MoU, signed between Loyang Modern Biotechnologies and the Government of Sindh, aims to modernise Pakistan’s livestock industry. Sindh Minister Nasir Shah represented the provincial government in the agreement.

The second MoU, signed between Beijing Asian Africa Longyue and ASM Services, outlines plans to develop a modern textile industrial park in Pakistan, which is expected to support industrial growth and export development.

MoUs inked in livestock, textiles and fire truck manufacturing

The third MoU, involving Sichuan Chuanxiao Fire Trucks Manufacturing Company and ASM Services, establishes a framework for the supply, distribution, sales, and after-sales services of fire trucks and advanced emergency equipment in Pakistan.

President Zardari highlighted that these agreements would foster economic growth and public welfare in Pakistan.

He emphasised that modernising the livestock sector would improve food security and create job opportunities in rural areas. He also noted that the textile park would stimulate industrial development and enhance exports, while the fire truck partnership would strengthen disaster response capabilities.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan were present at the signing ceremony.Later in the day, President Zardari travelled from Urumqi to Kashgar, the final destination of his official visit to China.

The vice governor of Xinjiang province bid farewell to the president at the airport, with senior officials from both countries attending the event.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

