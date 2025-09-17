E-Paper | September 17, 2025

President Zardari pledges support for Chinese new energy vehicles

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 12:17pm
SHANGHAI: President Asif Ali Zardari witnesses the signing of an MoU.—APP
SHANGHAI: President Asif Ali Zardari witnesses the signing of an MoU.—APP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari assured a major Chinese car maker on Tuesday that the governm­ent would provide policy support for new energy vehicles (NEV), electric buses and local production of components.

In a meeting with Yin Tongyue, the chairman of Chery Automobile Company Ltd, the president encouraged the firm to explore joint ventures in electric buses, mini trucks, green energy solutions and charging infrastructure.

He also highlighted opportunities for collaboration with Pakistani companies in manufacturing, minerals and energy storage solutions.

Mr Yin briefed the president and his delegation on Chery Auto’s global operations, its commitment to technological innovation, and its achievements in international markets.

Witnesses accords on agriculture, mass transit, environment

Meanwhile, Zhu Xiaoping, CEO and Co-founder of SUS Environment Technology, a leading Chinese waste management company, also called on the president.

Discussions focused on urban was­­te management, waste-to-energy projects and integrated treatment solutions.

President Zardari underlined Pakistan’s need for modern waste management systems, especially in Sindh, and welcomed the prospect of cooperation.

Mr Zhu shared his firm’s experience in advanced waste treatment and expressed an interest in investing in Pakistan.

In a separate meeting with Chen Jining, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), President Zardari reaffirmed that Pakistan-China ties are unshakeable, saying that while spoilers and hostile elements may try to harm the relationship, they will never succeed.

Chen also briefed the president on Shanghai’s transformation. Once a manufacturing hub, the city has become a major centre of the services industry, with significant inve­stments in healthcare and education, resulting in higher life expectancy than other parts of China.

The meeting also discussed op­­portunities for industrial collaboration in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones and Gwadar Free Zone, particularly in technology, IT, artificial intelligence and innovation.

President Zardari also witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding to advance Pakis­tan’s agricultural, environmental and mass transit initiatives, in Sha­nghai, China.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

