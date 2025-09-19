E-Paper | September 19, 2025

In Xinjiang, President Zardari talks trade, security cooperation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 10:24am
President Asif Ali Zardari meets Chen Xiaojiang, Communist Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept 18, China. — PID
President Asif Ali Zardari meets Chen Xiaojiang, Communist Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Sept 18, China. — PID

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari met with top officials from China’s Xinjiang region on Thursday, reaffirming their partnership to combat terrorism and extremism while expanding economic cooperation.

According to the Presidency, President Zardari met with Chen Xiaojiang, secretary of the Communist Party in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and the region’s governor Erkin Tuniyaz.

Their discussions centred on increasing collaboration in agriculture, manufacturing, livestock, industry, mining and new technologies.

Both leaders stressed their joint security concerns. Chen affirmed that China and Pakistan “would continue to maintain zero tolerance against terrorist groups targeting both countries,” the release said.

President Zardari echoed that Pakistan will “continue to work with China in countering terrorism and extremism”.

Chen highlighted Xinjiang’s economic growth, noting it has become a “hub of prosperity, social stability and lasting peace”, with its GDP surpassing 5.6 trillion yuan.

He said the region looks forward to deepening government-to-government and business-to-business cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the fields of agriculture, livestock, mining and industry.

Highlighting Xinjiang’s central role in CPEC, the president encouraged greater industrial collaboration and pointed to the potential of Special Economic Zones in Gilgit-Baltistan, which borders the Chinese region.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Pak China Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...