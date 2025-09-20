E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Senate panel told PTCL-Telenor merger in final stages

Kalbe Ali Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 11:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom was informed on Thursday that the proposed merger between Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) and Telenor Pakistan is expected to be finalised within two weeks.

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu told the committee that the case had been under review for 18 months due to its complex nature. He added that untimely responses from PTCL management partly caused delays.

Committee Chairperson Senator Palwasha Khan raised concerns about appointments to the boards of PTCL and its subsidiary Ufone, noting that while PTCL board details were available online, Ufone’s board composition was missing from its website. She said the names had also not been shared in previous meetings.

Senator Kamran Murtaza questioned the perks and privileges enjoyed by board members, including reports of $5,000 allowances and foreign trips. “This is public information and should be disclosed,” Senator Khan remarked.

Stolen data

Meanwhile, Senator Afnan Ullah revealed that stolen data worth over Rs65bn is being sold on the dark web, including the personal information of nearly 300,000 Haj applicants.

He warned of external pressure on Pakistan not to legislate data protection laws and urged urgent action to avoid serious consequences.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman confirmed that SIM data, including his own, had been circulating on the dark web since 2022. He also acknowledged poor telecom service in Balochistan and widespread call drop issues.

Senators criticised IT Minister Shaza Fatima for her repeated absence from committee proceedings, questioning the ministry’s commitment to addressing sectoral issues.

Committee flags delays, lapses in telecom sector oversight

Senator Nadeem Bhutto highlighted the lack of mobile signals in several areas, including the Karachi–Sukkur Motorway.The PTA informed the committee that it was prepared to proceed with a 5G auction in December, with consultant reports completed. However, pending court cases could delay the process. The committee urged the ministry to coordinate with the Attorney General’s office to resolve legal hurdles promptly.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...