Senate panel told PTCL-Telenor merger in final stages

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom was informed on Thursday that the proposed merger between Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) and Telenor Pakistan is expected to be finalised within two weeks.

Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu told the committee that the case had been under review for 18 months due to its complex nature. He added that untimely responses from PTCL management partly caused delays.

Committee Chairperson Senator Palwasha Khan raised concerns about appointments to the boards of PTCL and its subsidiary Ufone, noting that while PTCL board details were available online, Ufone’s board composition was missing from its website. She said the names had also not been shared in previous meetings.

Senator Kamran Murtaza questioned the perks and privileges enjoyed by board members, including reports of $5,000 allowances and foreign trips. “This is public information and should be disclosed,” Senator Khan remarked.

Stolen data

Meanwhile, Senator Afnan Ullah revealed that stolen data worth over Rs65bn is being sold on the dark web, including the personal information of nearly 300,000 Haj applicants.

He warned of external pressure on Pakistan not to legislate data protection laws and urged urgent action to avoid serious consequences.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman confirmed that SIM data, including his own, had been circulating on the dark web since 2022. He also acknowledged poor telecom service in Balochistan and widespread call drop issues.

Senators criticised IT Minister Shaza Fatima for her repeated absence from committee proceedings, questioning the ministry’s commitment to addressing sectoral issues.

Committee flags delays, lapses in telecom sector oversight

Senator Nadeem Bhutto highlighted the lack of mobile signals in several areas, including the Karachi–Sukkur Motorway.The PTA informed the committee that it was prepared to proceed with a 5G auction in December, with consultant reports completed. However, pending court cases could delay the process. The committee urged the ministry to coordinate with the Attorney General’s office to resolve legal hurdles promptly.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025