Opposition parties protest Quetta suicide blast across Balochistan

QUETTA: Seven opposition parties on Thursday staged protests outside press clubs across Balo­chi­stan against the Sept 2 suicide bombing near Shah­wani Stadium, which occu­rred after a Balo­chi­stan National Party-Men­gal (BNP-M) public meeting.

Party leaders alleged that those behind the attack sought to eliminate the province’s “true political leadership”.

Large numbers of workers and supporters, carrying party flags and banners inscribed with anti-government slogans, gathered outside the Quetta Press Club.

The demonstration was led by Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Secretary General Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, BNP-M Senior Vice President Sajid Tareen Advocate, Awami National Party (ANP) Balochistan Presi­dent Asghar Khan Acha­kzai, Jamaat-i-Islami Balo­chistan Naib Emir Zahid Akhtar, and leaders from PTI and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM).

Mr Ziaratwal strongly condemned the suicide attack, warning that such assaults threatened all political parties.

“These attacks cannot force the true leadership to abandon its struggle for the rights of the people of Balochistan,” he said, vowing that PkMAP would continue its democratic struggle without fear.

BNP-M’s Sajid Tareen said party workers had gathered peacefully at Shahwani Stadium to pay tribute to the late Sardar Attaullah Mengal, yet were “punished” with violence that claimed the lives of 15 BNP workers and injured many more.

He said the province-wide wheel-jam and shutter-down strike had demonstrated the people’s rejection of “the rulers’ oppressive attitude”.

He added that his party would not bow down to anyone and would continue its struggle for the rights of people of Balochistan and its resources.

ANP’s Asghar Khan Achakzai said Baloch­istan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing systematic attempts to seize their natural resources.

He called for unity among political parties to protect provincial rights and condemned the detention of Dr Mahrang Baloch and other female activists, demanding their immediate release.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s Zahid Akhtar recalled the alliance’s long march to Islamabad, saying the federal government “trembled” at the sight of their protest.

He reaffirmed JI’s full support for the opposition alliance’s decisions. PTI and MWM leaders also addressed the gathering.

Similar protest demonstrations were held in Turbat, Gwadar, Loralai, Noshki and several other towns of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025