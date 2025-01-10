3 civilians injured in IED blast targeting FC truck in Balochistan’s Chaman: police

Three civilians were injured in a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting a truck carrying Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on Friday in Balochistan’s Chaman city, according to the police.

A statement from Rabia Tariq, public relations officer for the Balochistan inspector general of police’s office, said that a blast from a motorcycle planted with an IED targeted an FC truck carrying personnel from an army fort to an FC fort.

It added that all FC personnel remained unharmed while three civilians were injured in the incident, with two sustaining minor injuries and provided treatment on the spot while the third was moved to a hospital.

A statement from Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the blast as a “cowardly act”, adding that the government was committed to protecting the people and would thwart the plans of all elements against peace.

Rind said the culprits would be brought to justice and all resources were being used to maintain law and order. He urged the public to inform the administration about suspicious activities.

The incident comes a few days after an attacker rammed an explosive-laden car into a bus transporting FC personnel from Karachi to Turbat in Behan area near its destination on Saturday. The banned Baloch Liberation Army said its Majeed Brigade had carried out the blast.

The attack left six people dead and over 50 people injured, including Senior Superintendent of Police Zohaib Mohsin and six members of his family.

Pakistan, particularly Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saw a sharp uptick in terrorism-related incidents in 2024.

With at least 685 members of security forces losing their lives amid a total of 444 terror attacks, 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for civil and military security forces of Pakistan in a decade.

Equally alarming were the cumulative losses of civilians and security personnel: 1,612 fatalities, accounting for over 63pc of the total recorded this year and marking 73pc more losses compared to 934 outlaws eliminated.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.