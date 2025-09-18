Over 4.7m people across 4,700 Punjab villages affected by floods: official

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has said that the recent floods have so far affected over 4.7 million people in more than 4,700 mouzas (villages) across the province.

In a statement detailing a report by the PDMA, Javed said 329 relief camps and 425 medical camps have been set up in the affected districts, while 367 veterinary camps have been established for treating cattle.

More than 2.6m people have been evacuated, while nearly 2.1m livestock have been relocated to safety.

Javed added that one more death has taken the provincial flood-related death toll from recent floods to 119.