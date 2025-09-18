TOWN planning is a viable solution to today’s rising problem of uncontrolled urbanisation. Bigger cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar and others are facing this problem on a massive scale. There is no planning involved in cities as they stand today. For example, in Lahore, commercial and residential areas are mixed beyond recognition.

Unfortunately, educational institutions and hospitals are built near factories with utter disregard to safety protocols. The smoke and toxic fumes emitting from factories are harmful for both the students and patients. They frequently fall sick and get respiratory disorders, which affect their health, education and wellbeing.

The only solution to this problem is to plan things professionally. Commercial and residential areas should be separated from each other. People should avoid private transport and use public transport as much as possible.

The government should clearly allocate spaces for schools, colleges, universities, family parks, hospitals and graveyards. Anyone who breaks the rules should be punished in accordance with the law.

Gulsher Hashmi

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025