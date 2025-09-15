E-Paper | September 15, 2025

SHORTAGE OF DOLLARS

From the Newspaper Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:30am

SHORTAGE OF DOLLARS: It is unfortunate that Pakistani travellers face immense hardship due to frequent shortage of American dollars in the kerb market. The issue has persisted for long now. As such, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should strictly regulate exchange companies and ensure the availability of foreign exchange for bonafide citizens intending to travel abroad. Else, it should take over the task itself. It is now apparent and no longer a hidden fact that the sole objective of these companies is to mint money by making artificial shortage in the money market, which is a highly abhorrent and unethical business practice.

Faheem Abbas
Karachi

LAW EDUCATION: The Supreme Court recently ordered that the LLB programme duration be reduced to four years. This is a commendable move and a step in the right direction. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) must restructure the current sessions and convert them into four-year programmes. There are also precedents of courts which suggest that if changes are not chaotic, they are to be applied midstream. The Pakistan Bar Council must act soon enough before the new system takes place as it will be a time-taking process.

Mohib Sauleh Lateef
Karachi

NEGLECTED POST OFFICE: I visited the historic General Post Office (GPO) in Lahore recently to mail a document. To my utter disappointment, the entire system was non-functional as there was no electricity. The building was in complete darkness, making life extremely difficult for both staff and visitors. It is rather unfortunate that such an iconic and historically significant institution is being subjected to utter neglect in this manner. The authorities concerned should take immediate action. Adequate funding and backup generators must be provided forthwith to ensure uninterrupted operations at the GPO. Undoubtedly, this landmark deserves proper attention so it can continue to serve the public efficiently while preserving its heritage.

Saad Sana Butt
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...