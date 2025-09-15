SHORTAGE OF DOLLARS: It is unfortunate that Pakistani travellers face immense hardship due to frequent shortage of American dollars in the kerb market. The issue has persisted for long now. As such, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should strictly regulate exchange companies and ensure the availability of foreign exchange for bonafide citizens intending to travel abroad. Else, it should take over the task itself. It is now apparent and no longer a hidden fact that the sole objective of these companies is to mint money by making artificial shortage in the money market, which is a highly abhorrent and unethical business practice.

Faheem Abbas

Karachi

LAW EDUCATION: The Supreme Court recently ordered that the LLB programme duration be reduced to four years. This is a commendable move and a step in the right direction. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) must restructure the current sessions and convert them into four-year programmes. There are also precedents of courts which suggest that if changes are not chaotic, they are to be applied midstream. The Pakistan Bar Council must act soon enough before the new system takes place as it will be a time-taking process.

Mohib Sauleh Lateef

Karachi

NEGLECTED POST OFFICE: I visited the historic General Post Office (GPO) in Lahore recently to mail a document. To my utter disappointment, the entire system was non-functional as there was no electricity. The building was in complete darkness, making life extremely difficult for both staff and visitors. It is rather unfortunate that such an iconic and historically significant institution is being subjected to utter neglect in this manner. The authorities concerned should take immediate action. Adequate funding and backup generators must be provided forthwith to ensure uninterrupted operations at the GPO. Undoubtedly, this landmark deserves proper attention so it can continue to serve the public efficiently while preserving its heritage.

Saad Sana Butt

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025