E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Academic stress is taking lives

From the Newspaper Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:40am
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THE recent incident involving a final-year medical student jumping off a three-storey building was shocking, and should be taken as a warning sign that we have reached a stage where we can no longer afford to ignore the immense psycho-logical burden students silently carry.

When stress, fear of failure, as well as emotional exhaustion remain un-addressed, they often manifest in unhealthy and dangerous ways, affecting students as well as society at large.

Medical and dental education is among the most demanding professional trainings. Students are expected to be at their level best academically, emotionally and socially under constant pressure.

Across healthcare systems, research consistently shows that chronic stress during professional training can lead to long-term professional fatigue and reduced empathy. It is essential that structured platforms be made available as a compulsory institutional component in all medical and dental colleges, providing stress screening, safe reporting channels, peer support systems, and early psychological intervention pathways.

Early identification of students struggling with emotional or psycho-logical challenges is not about labelling. It is about protecting lives, careers and future patients.

If supported with dignity and confi-dentiality, many such crises can be effectively prevented before they escalate. If we want safer hospitals and healthier healthcare systems tomorrow, we must protect our students today.

Prof (Dr) Zainab Rizvi
Lahor

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

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