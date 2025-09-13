Punjab on the brink of diseases outbreak after floods, heavy rains

LAHORE: After affecting more 4m people in Punjab, heavy monsoon rains and floods may lead to water, food and vector-borne diseases as the reports of overwhelming burden of the patients in most hospitals have started surfacing.

There are reports that diarrheal outbreaks during the floods may leave dire consequences followed by the dengue.

As per the figures so far, 158,000 flood affected people are suffering from various diseases, including diarrhea and skin, eye, chest-related ailments.

Quoting the official figures, a senior health official said 49,500 cases of chest infection, 43 of temperature with flu and 20,945 cases of diarrhea have been reported, mostly in the worst-hit districts of Punjab so far.

Similarly, 143 cases of dogbites and 88 of snakebite have also been reported in the public hospitals.

The official claims that the Punjab government has initiated many measures to fight the expected outbreak of the diseases but the steps look insufficient.

“The Punjab health department delayed the process of the procurement of the medicines and other items, ignoring the challenging situations.For the procurement, it has sought applications from the interested firms on Sept 22 for the purchase of 50,000 nets, 1,150 mosquito spray machines and three million water purifying tablets.The delivery/supply and distribution of the above-mentioned items being purchased by the provincial health authorities may take further two months.”

The official says a comprehensive approach was required to prioritise the prevention, early detection, and prompt therapy to lower the morbidity/mortality rates for flood-hit areas affected by floods.

Talking to Dawn, Dr Masood Sheikh, a senior public health expert, says Pakistan is currently one of the most frequently flood-affected nations in the world, devastated by flooding and torrential rains. He says that the increasing frequency of flood disasters has significantly impacted community health and wellbeing in Punjab.

“Its consequences can be felt immediately, in the form of fatalities caused by injuries, or later, due to the localised spread of infectious diseases.”

Mr Sheikh says that the flood followed by massive monsoon spells has started taking heavy toll on Punjab.

Though, the health authorities were finding it too hard to collect true impact of diseases due to the prevailing challenging situations, the number of the affected people may reach beyond the expectations, he warns.

He expresses fears that Punjab may witness the rapid spread of the other diseases, including polio, measles, leishmaniasis, HIV, and Covid-19, which are easily preventable by vaccination.

“These figures will undoubtedly rise further due to the disruption in vaccination campaigns,” Mr Sheikh says, adding that the epidemics and outbreaks are most common affecting a larger population.

People may face various problems amidst floods like infectious diseases, reproductive health, and even mental health issues.

Dr Masood Sheikh says that a large number of flood victims are currently afflicted with skin and waterborne infections, including but not limited to diarrhea, a typical outbreak in floods.“The reasons for these common skin infections in such areas are the humidity and prolonged contact with contaminated water.”

He explains that the flooded areas act as the major source of mosquito breeding, as well as the lack of protection against mosquitoes and other insects leads to mosquito-related illness.

“As per the reports emerging from various parts of Punjab, there is an alarming rise of gastroenteritis cases in addition to cholera in certain flood affected areas. The battle against other illnesses such as dengue fever, polio and Covid-19 is also getting worse, especially in camps and places where there is a lack of clean water supply and sanitation while infrastructure is destroyed.”

He adds that following the flooding, there is a significant increase in the number of trauma cases in most parts of Punjab.

According to Dr Sheikh, women and children may be the most vulnerable victims of the floods while the pregnant women flood victims are significantly under threat of hepatitis (A and E) and nutritional deficiencies.Menstruating and pregnant women are in a dire situation since they have no access to menstruation supplies or a hygienic washroom.

“The pregnant women in flood-affected areas are likely to give birth within the next month need maternal health services.In addition to those giving birth to babies, the Punjab health authorities are struggling hard to ensure the access of such women to clinics and hospitals due to the massive damage done to the roadways and communication systems.”

Dr Masood Sheikh says that mitigating the spread of diarrheal diseases after floods requires a multi-pronged approach, including promoting hand hygiene by providing access to soap and water or hand-sanitizer, can make it easier for people to practise good hand-hygiene.

