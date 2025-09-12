E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Sutlej’s calm prompting families to go back home

Afzal Ansari Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

KASUR: The Sutlej, after wreaking havoc in over 100 villages of the district for more than a month, has calmed down and started returning to its normal position.

The water discharge at the Ganda Singh Headworks was recorded at 95,000 cusecs on Thursday evening after its peak of 385,000 cusecs some two weeks back. The Sutlej is still in a medium level flood, but the water is restricted to the riverbed.

The Sutlej started receding to its normal position at a surprising speed in the last three days. The water discharge at Ganda Singh Headworks was 327,030 cusecs on Monday, 230,738 cusecs on Tuesday, and it reduced to 182,000 on Wednesday.

The exceptionally high flood affected 168 mauzas at Sahjra, Rajowal, Kanganpur and Baloki sectors, devastating thousands of acres of farmland and damaging hundreds of houses. The flood also destroyed infrastructure including roads and the electricity network.

According to Rescue sources, roads along the Sutlej leading to over a dozen villages that were submerged in water for about five weeks, were now clear. As the Sutlej calmed down, scores of families who were rendered homeless were ready to move back to their villages. However, some stopped as the PDMA issued an alert of more water arriving in the river that could once again raise the water levels.

District administration and rescue forces had been providing transportation facilities to the affected people who wanted to go back to their homes. After the flood in Kasur receded, Rescue officials, boats and other equipment were being moved to Multan to help the flood victims there.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...