September 11, 2025

Security forces kill 19 terrorists in 3 separate operations across KP: ISPR

Dawn.com Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 10:49am

Security forces have killed 19 terrorists in three separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On 9-10 September, nineteen Khwarij belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.”

The state uses the term Fitna al Khwarij to refer to terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). It later designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

The ISPR said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in KP’s Mohmand district upon the reported presence of terrorists there.

“During the conduct of [the] operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij’s* location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.”

It added that another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general Datta Khel area of the North Waziristan district, where, during the ensuing fire exchange, four more terrorists were neutralised by the security forces.

In another encounter that took place in Bannu district, one more terrorist was killed, the statement added.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian-sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas,” the statement said.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.”

Pakistan has lately been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities, mainly in KP and Balochistan. In November 2022, the TTP, after breaking a ceasefire deal with the government, had vowed to escalate attacks against the security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

Last week, six soldiers were martyred, while five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in the Bannu district.

In August, security forces neutralised 50 terrorists during a four-day operation in Balochistan.

