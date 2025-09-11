Exhausted students

IN Pakistan, schoolchildren, even in the early grades, are required to stay in schools for around six hours a day. This long duration often exceeds their natural capacity. As a result, it affects their health, motivation and overall learning ability, leaving them exhausted by the time they reach home. School administrations should take serious and effective measures to reduce the burden by shortening study hours, introducing more game periods, fun events and interactive activities that may make students feel included and encouraged.

Another major concern is the heavy schoolbags, often weighing more than the children themselves. Carrying such loads puts unnecessary strain on their physical health, and causes mental stress.

Having attended school in the United States, I still remember how engaging the classes there were, and how friendly and approachable the teachers always were.

By balancing academic activities with play, creativity and inclusivity, our schools can also nurture much healthier, happier and more productive learners.

Kaleem Ahmed

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025