Rain breaks 30 years record in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: Heavy rain broke 30 years old record in Faisalabad as it continued for the second consecutive day with intervals on Monday.

A press release claimed that after 184mm rain, Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Nadeem Nasir reviewed the drainage in different areas. He was accompanied by Wasa Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema. The highest rainfall of 184mm was recorded in Ghulam Muhammadabad locality while 175mm in Allama Iqbal Colony and 170mm in Gulistan Colony, 167mm on Jail Road and adjacent areas and 154mm rain was recorded in Dogar Basti and Madina Town localities.

The press release claimed that machinery started working at all sore points as soon as the rain started and the DC also inspected Sargodha Road Wasa disposal works, Civil Lines, Madina Town, Samanabad and inspected the situation of rainwater.

When this report was filed, low-lying localities were submerged with rainwater and in some localities rainwater was flowing through the houses, forcing the inmates to stay on the roofs or to shift to safer places.

Meanwhile, during the rain, lightning struck the roof of the old DC Office in Faisalabad. As a result, the wireless microwave tower installed on the rooftop was damaged.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025